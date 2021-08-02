Questa rancher seeks Republican nomination for secretary of state
A Questa rancher announced she will seek the Republican nomination for secretary of state. Tracy Tatro Trujillo, 45, said by phone Monday she is running for the position because she feels Republicans don’t have a “fair voice in this state. There are a lot of good people in all political parties but it seems to me like Republicans are getting a bad name. Maybe that’s because they are more vocal than anybody else.”www.santafenewmexican.com
