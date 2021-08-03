Cancel
New York City, NY

Starting Today HV Residents Can Request to be in the SNL Audience

By Boris
 6 days ago
You'll need to hurry, but starting today Hudson Valley residents can put their names in to be a part of the SNL audience this fall. It's one of the hottest tickets in the world, and only a small amount of people can be lucky enough to say they were in studio 8H as Saturday Night Live for television history. As a resident of the Hudson Valley, you've got a great shot of actually being there as they shout "Live from New York..." but you have to know what to do.

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

