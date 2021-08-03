Olympics 2021 live updates - Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton in 200m final; Athing Mu wins gold; Kevin Durant, USA move on

Kevin Lyles says he won’t be nervous Wednesday morning at 8:55 a.m., when his oldest son, Noah, tries to win an Olympic gold medal for Team USA. “I’m going to be excited,” said Lyles, who has lived in Charlotte for 16 years. “I might have a few butterflies but Noah has proven himself over and over again, proven that he can manage expectations and manage stress. So I’m not going to be falling apart. I’ll be quiet and watch the race.”