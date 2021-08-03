Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

BBNBA Summer League Roster Roundup

By Jack Pilgrim
kentuckysportsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the conclusion of the NBA Draft means the start of Summer League play, with all 32 teams in the league competing in at least one of three basketball events ranging from August 3-6 and August 8-17 in Sacramento, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. Like we’ve seen from the very beginning of the John Calipari era in Lexington, the NBA Summer League is consistently packed with former Kentucky standouts, and this year is no exceptions.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Tv#Nba Summer League#Wildcats#Nba Tv#Espnu#Espn2#Hagans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert crying on the bench after France loses gold to Kevin Durant-led Team USA at the Olympics

Rudy Gobert and Team France had a heartbreaking finish to their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Kevin Durant and Team USA in the gold medal match, 87-82. Gobert and co. gave it their all against the Americans until succumbing in the closing moments of the game. After the final buzzer, the Utah Jazz center was caught on camera being drowned in a wave of emotion.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Blasts Dennis Schroder After Rejecting Contract Extension With Lakers: Now You Are The Disaster Of Your Own Game Plan. You Don’t Know What You’re Going To Do."

We're always hearing how we should bet on ourselves and not settle for less than what we're worth. But we should also back up our talk with our actions. That wasn't the case with Dennis Schroder, who turned down a couple of contract extension offers from the Los Angeles Lakers because he thought he deserved a bigger role and paycheck, and now he's not getting any attention in free agency at all.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Wants To Show Kevin Durant That He Can Win With Russell Westbrook: "He Will Regret Letting Russ Be His Point Guard. Too Ball-Dominant"

Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, the Lakers executed a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent a bunch of their players like Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell, along with their 2021 Draft pick to Washington. Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three in LA as they go back in the hunt for an NBA Championship.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Andre Drummond explains why he did not re-sign with Lakers

Andre Drummond’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers ended up being very short-lived. Now he is explaining what helped lead to his departure. Drummond, who agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, addressed his decision not to return to the Lakers in a media session this week. “Times are...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Unveils Who His Favorite Lakers Teammate Was

Kyle Kuzma was a controversial player during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the controversy wasn't always fair. After the arrival of Anthony Davis, Kuzma's role on the team was diminished and it led to a lack of confidence while on the floor. Regardless, Kuzma has retained his value over the years, and he is now off to Washington where he gets a fresh start with the Wizards. Of course, Kuzma was sent to Washington as part of the package deal for Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Kawhi Leonard Makes His Free Agency Decision

The biggest name from this year’s free agency class is finally off the board. On Friday afternoon, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard made his decision. According to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers are re-signing Leonard. The terms of his new deal are still being discussed. It’ll be interesting to see if Leonard signs a short-term deal or opts for a lengthier contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy