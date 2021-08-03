Cars We Remember; Cadillac has always been an innovative car company – big engines, big cars, big in racing

You can bid to own these Chevy Corvettes in just a few days!. The MAG Auctions Hot August Nights event starts in a few days, and their inventory is spectacular. We’ve been bringing you some of the best highlights of the cars set to cross the auction block at the Reno/Sparks Convention Center in Nevada, but we’ve been saving some of the best lots for last, so stay tuned over the next few days to see what we’ve been holding. To kickoff the rest of the highlights heading to Reno from August 5-7, here are some of the coolest Corvettes you can bid on at the Hot August Nights auction.