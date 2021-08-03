Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted girl under the age of 15, claimed it was 'consensual'

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 15. Leonardo I. Galaviz Garza, 21, of the 200 block of W. Chestnut Street, was charged with two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, plus felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and exposing genitals.