The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Allianz SE (ALIZY) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Allianz SE ("Allianz" or the "Company") (OTC: ALIZY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds," and that "there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 7% during intraday trading on August 2, 2021.

If you purchased Allianz securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

