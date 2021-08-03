Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

2021 Fall Preview: Kickapoo Football

By Chris Parker
Ozark Sports Zone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKickapoo football will have to replace a large group of seniors that helped lead the program through what proved to be an unpredictable and trying 2020 season. “They were a special group. That’s the first group we’ve had that have been here for all four years. It’s like I said at the banquet: those are finally my guys. They were just a special group that worked really hard and did it in a very stressful and crazy period of time for football, so obviously we’re going to miss their leadership, especially with the number that we had,” Kickapoo head coach Nate Thomas said.

www.ozarkssportszone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Griffin
Person
Luke Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football Team#American Football#Covid#Division#Pittsburg State#Camdenton#Ozark Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Cardinals Sign RB Ito Smith, Waive Two Players

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of running back Ito Smith. Smith (5-9, 195) played 35 games with Atlanta the past three seasons (2018-20) after being drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round (126th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. With the Falcons, the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Hakeem Butler experiment just took a turn

Hakeem Butler was one of the more polarizing players in the 2019 NFL Draft. To some, the Iowa State product looked like the next great super-sized X receiver, a seriously impressive weapon on the outside capable of winning 50-50 balls and dominating in the red zone. But to others? Well,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders sign veteran RB Bo Scarbrough

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jalen Richard will be out for the next several weeks due to a foot injury. That means the Raiders would be short on running backs once again. To fill their need, they have signed free-agent back Bo Scarbrough to a one-year deal. Scarbrough...
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Golden City, MOOzark Sports Zone

2021 Fall Preview: Golden City Volleyball

Golden City volleyball is coming off the best season in program history that saw the Eagles with 23 matches and finish conference and district runner-up. Two all-conference players in senior outside hitter Brooke Beerly and junior setter Kyndall Scott return to lead the team. Beerly earned first-team all-conference honors. Golden City head coach Jeremy Scott thinks Beerly will contend for conference player of the year honors. Scott was a second-team all-conference honoree.
Alabama StateMontgomery Advertiser

Alabama football fall camp preview: Bryce Young leads QB room; competition for backup spot

A look at Alabama football's quarterback position heading into fall camp, set to start on Friday, August 6. Departed starter: Mac Jones (Drafted by New England Patriots) Returnees: Bryce Young (Sophomore), Paul Tyson (redshirt sophomore), Braxton Barker (redshirt junior), Stone Hollenbach (redshirt sophomore) Additions: Jalen Milroe (freshman) Analysis: The departure...
NFL247Sports

5 Questions: Louisville Football Fall Camp

There will be a number of changes for Louisville this season. A collection of new assistant coaches, along with transfer additions and first-year newcomers has this season's squad with quite a bit of a different look. UofL head coach Scott Satterfield will be the play-caller on game day, but the...
NFL247Sports

Fall Camp Preview: Quarterback

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is set to open fall camp next month in preparation for the 2021 season. Continuing our position-by-position outlook, here's a look at what the Badgers have at the quarterback position entering the fall... Get breaking news/updates sent straight to your inbox -- sign up for the...
Rogersville, MOOzark Sports Zone

2021 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Volleyball

Last year was a challenging one for all of the area’s athletic teams, but Logan-Rogersville volleyball found playing during the COVID-19 pandemic more difficult than most. The Wildcats were limited to just 19 total matches after not playing fewer than 33 in any season since at least 2009. Rogersville also...
NFLUSA Today

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the LSU Tigers

This is the fifth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups. The LSU Tigers had a rough 2020 season, due in part to an incredibly leaky defensive backfield. Myles Brennan started the year off incredibly hot, throwing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games before suffering an abdominal muscle tear at Missouri. He recently suffered another injury that has taken him out of the quarterback competition. Max Johnson is expected to step in as the lead candidate. If LSU’s new defensive coordinator Darante Jones can figure out how to cut down on the explosive plays, LSU should be in a position to have an immediate bounce-back year.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

2021 Defensive Depth Chart: Fall Camp Edition

Kevin Steele’s defense finally gave out last fall. After carrying Malzahn’s program for four years, it struggled to rebuild following so many critical losses to the NFL Draft most notably Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson. However, many pieces of the 2021 unit saw critical action for the first time last...
Webb City, MOOzark Sports Zone

Logan Jones

Below is the All-Class 3 District 10 girls basketball team…. The boys Class 2 All-Region Girls Cross Country teams as…. Below is the All-COC volleyball team as voted on by…. By Jordan Burton (For OzarksSportsZone.com) The drought’s over. Now comes…. By Chris Parker There has never been a greater girls…
Football247Sports

VIP Tidbits: Fall Camp Practice No. 1

The LSU football team kicked off the 2021 Fall Camp in Baton Rouge on Friday, and the media was allowed in to observe between 15-20 minutes of the individual periods before the Tigers turned to team drills. Geaux247's Shea Dixon and Matthew Brune were on hand for the opening day...
Walnut Grove, MOOzark Sports Zone

Bailey Owens

Name School Class Coach Maddi Suft Wheatland Sophomore Jeremiah Bryan…. Walnut Grove put up one of its best defensive efforts all season Saturday but met its match in Mercer, falling 43-34 in the Class 1 girls state title game inside Mizzou Arena. Coach of the Year: Derek Petty, Mound City...
FootballPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Vols RB Evans Hauls in Toe-Tap TD Pass from Hendon Hooker

Tennessee's practice was closed to the media on Saturday, but the official Tennessee Football Twitter account shared one highlight from the day's outing. During the 11v11 setting of practice, Hendon Hooker, who is fully entrenched in the Vols quarterback battle, connected with Tiyon Evans in the endzone for a sensational catch from Evans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy