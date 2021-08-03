2021 Fall Preview: Kickapoo Football
Kickapoo football will have to replace a large group of seniors that helped lead the program through what proved to be an unpredictable and trying 2020 season. “They were a special group. That’s the first group we’ve had that have been here for all four years. It’s like I said at the banquet: those are finally my guys. They were just a special group that worked really hard and did it in a very stressful and crazy period of time for football, so obviously we’re going to miss their leadership, especially with the number that we had,” Kickapoo head coach Nate Thomas said.www.ozarkssportszone.com
