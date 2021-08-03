CCELL Launches New Disposable: The Phoenix; A 3Win Exclusive Product

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the competitive landscape of cannabis vaporizer technology, CCELL still holds the championship belt. Top brands and customers always look forward to CCELL's new additions to their already top-selling lineup of products. We are announcing today that 3Win is currently releasing the newest state-of-the-art CCELL disposables.

Chris Sinacori, CEO of 3Win, CCELL's official global distribution partner, states, "While competitive cannabis brands have worked to gain credibility, several oil brands have exploded in popularity because of the quality of the hardware and the quality of the brands oil. We take our commitment to the brands we work with very seriously. Their oil is the lifeblood of their business, and our job is to make sure they have the best hardware available." What was once a novel method for consuming cannabis, vaping has taken center stage. Consumer favorability is now measured in methods such as the consistency of the delivery system.

With safety as a priority, CCELL outperforms the competition with rigorous on-site testing, FDA certifications related to safety, as well as certifications for the clean manufacturing facilities. CCELL dominates the cartridge business, making up 77% of vape market share in the U.S., Canada, and abroad.

3Win has just announced a game-changer in the competitive disposable landscape. Cannabis brands as well as consumers are eagerly awaiting the launch of this new disposable. 3Win Corp, a privately owned family company has the unique position of owning multiple warehouses and distribution channels across the U.S. and abroad.

CCELL's new disposable is a 3Win exclusive. "We had a fun competition internally to come up with the name for the new disposable and the winner was: The Phoenix," Sinacori states. "Our Account Executives take pride in understanding the industry, and listening to customers' needs. We aimed to create a new and advanced CCELL disposable based on the goals of our clients." And CCELL hit an absolute home run in its development for 3Win.

"The Phoenix is the newest state-of-the-art, 1 gram rechargeable disposable, with a window and a delivery system like no other," Sinacori marvels as the demand for CCELL is stronger than ever. "There is nothing better than seeing the businesses that we work with grow and become household brands." 3Win also works with customers to customize CCELL products, like The Phoenix, to help build brands into national mainstays. This is truly an amazing time to be in the cannabis arena.

