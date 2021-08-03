Store owners urge parents, teachers to shop for school supplies ahead of Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With a brand new school year set to begin, store owners are urging shoppers to get their school supplies early. Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 6, which allows parents, teachers and students to stock up on certain school supplies and qualifying products without paying sales tax. Crayons and clothing are on the list for this weekend’s back-to-school savings without tax.www.wfxrtv.com
