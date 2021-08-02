Cancel
Construction Scaffolding Rental Market In Construction & Engineering Industry To Grow By USD 2.30 Billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 50% of the construction scaffolding rental market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

Altrad Group, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd. are the three major market participants for the construction scaffolding rental market.

"The use of advanced technologies and rise in construction activities in developing countries will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the construction scaffolding rental market.

The construction scaffolding rental market in the Construction & Engineering industry is expected to grow by USD 2.30 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist construction scaffolding rental market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the construction scaffolding rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the construction scaffolding rental market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction scaffolding rental market vendors

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the construction scaffolding rental market. Altrad Group, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Brand Industrial Services Inc., Condor Spa, MONDRAGON Corp., Pee Kay Scaffolding and shuttering Ltd., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size
  • Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Trends
  • Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in construction activities in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the Construction Scaffolding Rental Market growth during the next few years.

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40894

Reasons to Buy the Report:

  • Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements
  • Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.
  • Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.
  • Identify potential threats to market growth.
  • Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Application
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Market Segmentation by End-user
  • Market Segmentation by Geography
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

Explore Some of Our Top Selling Reports

Global Construction Glass Market- The construction glass market is segmented by end-user (new buildings and retrofit buildings) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Ready Mix Concrete Batching Plant Market- The ready mix concrete batching plant market is segmented by type (dry batch concrete plant and wet batch concrete plant), geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, South America, and North America). Download FREE Sample Report

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/construction-scaffolding-rental-market-industry-analysisNewsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-construction-scaffolding-rentalmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-scaffolding-rental-market-in-construction--engineering-industry-to-grow-by-usd-2-30-billiontechnavio-301345662.html

SOURCE Technavio

