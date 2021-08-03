Bloggers Wanted: Share your most heartwarming gaming story

There hasn’t been a game I have mentioned more than Persona 4, if I am honest. I talked about it twice as a student for some presentations, first in 2012 and then in 2015 and by that time, I had thought I wouldn’t be using the game to convey any kind of message any more. I was wrong. GameInformer had these blog writing challenges where the subjects at hand were the perfect excuse to talk about my favorite game of all time for the third, fourth time without getting me of my readers bored due to the lack of innovation. I was wrong yet again. Persona 4 has this precise amount of information that when playing one can know its writing, pacing, and narrative are top notch hence giving a myriad debates after playing it. Character study, social critique, you name it. Fun fact: when I first played it in 2008 I didn’t know any of this, I just enjoyed the game to my heart’s content. So, why did it became my favorite and has remained so after all of the game I have played since? Let’s go back to the Midnight Channel one more time.