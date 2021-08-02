Cancel
The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Concho Resources Inc. ("Concho" or the "Company") (CXO) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In 2018, Concho planned and constructed the Dominator Project ("Dominator") located in the Permian Basin. It consisted of 23 wells.

On July 31, 2019, Concho revealed the wells at Dominator were spaced "too tight," leading the Company to reduce its active rig count to 18 (down from 33 in the first quarter of 2019) to avoid overshooting budgets.

On this news, Concho's stock price fell 22% per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Concho securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

