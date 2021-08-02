Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AHCO ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The AdaptHealth Corp. Class Action Lawsuit - AHCO; AHCOW

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit charges AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period"). The AdaptHealth class action lawsuit was commenced on July 29, 2021 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Faille v. AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., No. 21-cv-03382.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Prior to its business combination with AdaptHealth, as described below, DFB was a special purpose acquisition company (or "SPAC"), also known as a blank check company. On July 8, 2019, DFB announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with AdaptHealth, the third largest distributor of home medical equipment in the U.S. Upon the closing of the merger, DFB renamed itself "AdaptHealth Corp."

The AdaptHealth class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulations; (ii) accordingly, AdaptHealth had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, AdaptHealth's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that AdaptHealth is a "roll-up" company, or a company that is built primarily through the acquisition of smaller companies with common services or products, that obscures its organic growth by "[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change." Specifically, the report stated that "[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC." The report suggested that AdaptHealth's manipulation of its organic growth trajectory was " a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble." On this news, AdaptHealth's stock price fell nearly 6%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased AdaptHealth securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005795/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Adapthealth Corp#Class Actions#Sec#Adapthealth Corp#Sec#Jehoshaphat Research#The Spac Task Force#Enron Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline - ATVI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) - Get Report between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important October 4, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Activision Blizzard...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Class Action Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Coinbase Global Inc. Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ("Coinbase") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Materials") for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SOL Global Investments Settles Litigation With 1235 Fund LP

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global" or the " Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that the litigation relating to a senior, secured non-convertible debenture issued and sold to 1235 Fund LP (" 1235") in the principal amount of CAD$50 million and bearing interest at 6.0% per annum (the " Debenture") has been settled. As previously disclosed, SOL Global had commenced legal proceedings in New York against 1235 and another entity, and 1235 had commenced legal proceedings against SOL Global and others in Ontario. Both legal proceedings concerned the interpretation of the Debenture and related agreements and the rights of the parties under these agreements.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Iterum Therapeutics Plc And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Iterum Therapeutics plc ("Iterum" or "the Company") (ITRM) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - PYPL

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - Get Report resulting from allegations that PayPal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased PayPal securities...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 13, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) securities from October 7, 2020 through July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing August 9, 2021

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (TRONU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing August 9, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 18,500,000 units, completed on June 21, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "TRONU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "TRON" and "TRONW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) from April 20, 2021 through August 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

RLX TECHNOLOGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. - RLX

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until August 9, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), if they purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADS") between January 22, 2021 and June 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or issued in connection with its January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Ecoark Announces Closing Of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At A Premium To Market

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") (ZEST) , today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FTC Solar Announces Individual Waiver Of Certain Lockup Restriction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that a large shareholder and director of the Company has received a limited waiver from the representatives of the Company's underwriters under a Lock-Up Letter Agreement that was entered into in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The waiver is to permit such shareholder to pledge common stock in the Company as collateral for a margin loan, and does not otherwise permit such shareholder to sell common stock prior to the end of the lockup period. The waiver will take effect on August 10, 2021 and the shares of common stock may be pledged on or after such date.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Intersect ENT, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. ("Intersect" or the "Company") (XENT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Medtronic plc ("Medtronic") (MDT) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash for each share of Intersect common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Announces Extension Of Deadline To Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMACU, VMAC, VMACW) ("VMAC" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on August 4, 2021, its sponsor, Vistas Media Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), requested that VMAC extend the date by which VMAC has to consummate a business combination from August 11, 2021 to November 11, 2021 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the first of up to two three-month extensions permitted under VMAC's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified VMAC that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,000,000 to be deposited into VMAC's trust account on or before August 11, 2021. The Extension provides VMAC with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Anghami Inc. ("Anghami"), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

INTERSECT ENT INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Intersect ENT - XENT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Intersect ENT (NasdaqGM: XENT) to Medtronic plc (MDT) - Get Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Intersect will receive $28.25 in cash for each share of Intersect they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 45,625 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Posted by
TheStreet

Med-X, Inc. Secures $100 Million Expansion Capital Commitment From Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Med-X, Inc. (MED-X) announced a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GGY will provide MED-X with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of MED-X's common stock.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (AHCO) - Get Report securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AdaptHealth investors have until September 27, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy