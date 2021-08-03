Cancel
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Information On The 2021 2nd Quarter Result

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2021 ending June 30, 2021 are already available on the Investor Relations website ( www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Conference calls on the result will be held on Tuesday, August 03 in Portuguese at 09:00 a.m. (EDT) and in English at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).

São Paulo - SP, August 02, 2021.

Renato Lulia JacobGroup Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Contact:Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa----information-on-the-2021-2nd-quarter-result-301346539.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

