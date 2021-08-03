Cancel
ON Semiconductor To Host Financial Analyst Day

By Business Wire
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON), will host its Financial Analyst on Aug. 5, 2021, in New York City. The event will feature presentations on the company's strategy, technology, and financial outlook.

ON Semiconductor will provide a real-time webcast of the event on Aug. 5, 2021 on Investors page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com. The webcast will begin at 2 PM ET.

Institutional investors who have not registered for the event are requested to send an e-mail to AnalystDay2021@onsemi.com for an invitation to the event.

The webcast replay will be available at this site following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation. A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to Investors page of http://www.onsemi.com prior to start of the event.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient electronics innovations that help make the world greener, safer, inclusive and connected. The company has transformed into our customers' supplier of choice for power, analog, sensor and connectivity solutions. The company's superior products help engineers solve their most unique design challenges in automotive, industrial, cloud power, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/onsemi

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005825/en/

New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Ecoark Announces Closing Of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At A Premium To Market

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") (ZEST) , today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable.

