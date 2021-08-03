Cancel
$10 billion in bipartisan infrastructure bill would go to PFAS cleanup

michiganradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bipartisan federal infrastructure bill, that senators finished writing this past weekend, would include $10 billion for PFAS cleanup. PFAS—or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances—are a family of chemicals often called "forever chemicals" because they can persist in the environment for centuries. Exposure to certain kinds of PFAS has been linked to impaired immune systems and increased risk of some kinds of cancer.

