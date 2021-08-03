Xolo Maridueña In Negotiations To Headline the Blue Beetle Movie

Star Trek: Lower Decks Stars Say Season 2 Goes to Insane Places. In a matter of days, the USS Cerritos crew will return with new misadventures as Star Trek: Lower Decks will debut its sophomore season. And it appears that fans should expect much more craziness than in season 1. At least, that’s what actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid teased while promoting the show’s imminent release (via TrekMovie). According to Newsome, who voices Beckett Mariner, this season will be sure of its sense of humor as “there’s zero apologies for it. Zero Fs given.” Quaid, returning as Bradward Boimler, backed her up, saying that fans already know the setup, so the crew only has to “take you to insane places.”