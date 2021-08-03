Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Xolo Maridueña In Negotiations To Headline the Blue Beetle Movie

SuperHeroHype
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXolo Maridueña In Negotiations To Headline Blue Beetle. After finding the lead for its Batgirl movie last month, HBO Max is closing on Blue Beetle. According to The Wrap, Xolo Maridueña is in talks to headline the film as Jamie Reyes a.k.a. Blue Beetle. Maridueña is best known for his...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#The Wrap#Cobra Kai#Nbc#Major Crimes#Scarab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘John Wick 4’s Chad Stahelski Developing 1970s-Set Assasin Thriller ‘Shibumi’ For Warner Bros.

Director Chad Stahelski is a busy man, he’s currently shooting “John Wick 4” in Germany with Keanu Reeves back in the lead role, and Lionsgate already has plans for “John Wick 5.” But he’s lining up even more beyond the world of ‘Wick.’ Deadline reports that Warner Bros. and Stahelski are teaming to develop a new incarnation of the 1979 novel “Shibumi” written by Trevanian (“The Eiger Sanction“) with the possibility that it could turn into a directing vehicle.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Blue Beetle’: ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Xolo Maridueña To Star As Latinx Superhero for HBO Max

Looks like Warner Bros. and HBO Max have settled on their Blue Beetle superhero. The Wrap reports, backed up by several trades include THR, that 20-year-old Xolo Maridueña, a breakout actor from “Cobrai Kai” will play the Latinx superhero. While the actor was said to be in talks or being “eyed” for the role, a THR reporter says director Angel Manuel Soto and WB, surprised the young actor with the news the previous night (see below).
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Cobra Kai” Star Is The “Blue Beetle”

“Cobra Kai” breakout actor Xolo Mariduena is in talks to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in the “Blue Beetle” film for HBO Max, Warner Bros. and DC Films. The project marks the first DC superhero movie led by a Latino character, though DC has had several Latino characters in its films before while both Supergirl and Batgirl in upcoming films are being played by Latina actresses. Mariduena is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian heritage.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Big movie breaks for Brendan Fraser, Xolo Maridueña and Mike Colter!

Comeback prince Brendan Fraser (“No Sudden Move”) has snagged two plum roles. Firstly, he’s joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, and Max Barbakow’s “Brothers”. The first, a crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemmons, is set up with Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures, and is a crime drama based on the murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

DC’s Blue Beetle Movie Is Reportedly Lining Up A Cobra Kai Star For The Lead Role

Jaime Reyes has been active in the DC Comics universe as Blue Beetle for a decade and a half now, and along with plenty of printed page adventures, he’s built a fanbase through various television, direct-to-video movie and video game appearances. But soon Jaime’s popularity will soar even higher thanks to the live-action Blue Beetle movie that’s in development, and word’s come in that Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is being lined up for the lead role.
TV Series/Film

New ‘Batman’ Podcast Will Be Exclusive to HBO Max, John Leguizamo and Rosario Dawson On Board

Riddle me this: which distinguished actor is set to play both Batman and Commissioner Gordon in two separate upcoming DC projects?. If you answered Jeffrey Wright, then “that’s a bingo,” as Hans Landa would say. The Riddler will also be making an appearance in Batman: The Audio Adventures, a new exclusive podcast bound for HBO Max. This time, the voice of John Leguizamo will bring the character to life. He’ll be joined by Rosario Dawson as Catwoman along with a murderer’s row of current and former Saturday Night Live players.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Cobra Kai season 4 gets new trailer and Netflix release window

Cobra Kai season 4 has a new trailer – and a release window. The fourth installment in the series will hit Netflix this December. The teaser starts out like a commercial for the All Valley Karate Tournament, and warns that "the soul of the Valley is on the line." Apart from some quick shots of the characters in action, the teaser trailer doesn't really give all that much else away, though we can clearly expect a showdown of epic proportions on the horizon.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Star Trek: Lower Decks Stars Say Season 2 Goes to Insane Places

Star Trek: Lower Decks Stars Say Season 2 Goes to Insane Places. In a matter of days, the USS Cerritos crew will return with new misadventures as Star Trek: Lower Decks will debut its sophomore season. And it appears that fans should expect much more craziness than in season 1. At least, that’s what actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid teased while promoting the show’s imminent release (via TrekMovie). According to Newsome, who voices Beckett Mariner, this season will be sure of its sense of humor as “there’s zero apologies for it. Zero Fs given.” Quaid, returning as Bradward Boimler, backed her up, saying that fans already know the setup, so the crew only has to “take you to insane places.”
TV SeriesSFGate

Wednesday Addams Series at Netflix Casts Luis Guzmán as Gomez

Luis Guzmán will play Gomez Addams in the “Wednesday” series at Netflix, Variety has learned. It was previously announced that Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams in the series, which was originally ordered to series at the streamer back in February. It is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Wednesday: Luis Guzmán Joins Tim Burton's Addams Family Spinoff Series

It appears Tim Burton's (Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood) eight-episode, live-action "The Addams Family" spinoff comedy series Wednesday has found its Gomez Addams, with Collider reporting exclusively that Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights) taking on the role of the young Addams' (Jenna Ortega) father. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday spending her time as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy involved in sleuthing some supernatural mysteries. Also included in the production team are Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).
MoviesCollider

Shawn Levy on His ‘Starman’ Remake and the Status of More ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

With Shawn Levy's fantastic new movie Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, arriving in theaters August 13th, I recently spoke with him to talk about the challenges of making an original movie not based on existing IP in a marketplace that is always looking for sequels. While I’ll have that conversation online soon, I wanted to provide some updates on a few other projects at 21 Laps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy