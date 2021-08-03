Xolo Maridueña In Negotiations To Headline the Blue Beetle Movie

It appears Tim Burton's (Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood) eight-episode, live-action "The Addams Family" spinoff comedy series Wednesday has found its Gomez Addams, with Collider reporting exclusively that Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights) taking on the role of the young Addams' (Jenna Ortega) father. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday spending her time as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy involved in sleuthing some supernatural mysteries. Also included in the production team are Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).
