Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK...NORTHEASTERN POWER AND SOUTHERN BINGHAM COUNTIES At 711 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portneuf Gap, or 9 miles southeast of Pocatello, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusts of 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph wind. SOURCE...Radar indicated up to 60 mph. Recorded observation of 49 mph. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Groveland, Wapello and Trail Creek Campground. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH