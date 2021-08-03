Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bannock County, ID

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Power by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK...NORTHEASTERN POWER AND SOUTHERN BINGHAM COUNTIES At 711 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portneuf Gap, or 9 miles southeast of Pocatello, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusts of 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph wind. SOURCE...Radar indicated up to 60 mph. Recorded observation of 49 mph. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Groveland, Wapello and Trail Creek Campground. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
American Falls, ID
County
Power County, ID
County
Bingham County, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
City
Firth, ID
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
Chubbuck, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Bannock Bingham#American Falls Reservoir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy