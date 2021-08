A Las Vegas mother who was facing eviction has raised than $230,000 from a GoFundMe campaign asking for $2,000 after not receiving a single donation for a month. Dasha Perltrece Kelly created the GoFundMe for her and her three daughters on July 14. In the GoFundMe description, she wrote that they owed $1,900 for rent alone, not including utilities. She said she could pay utilities by pawning items, but that it was too hot to be homeless.