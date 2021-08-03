Cancel
Amherst, MA

Referendum for Jones Library project on Amherst Town Council agenda

By SCOTT MERZBACH
amherstbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST — Town Council may consider having the $36.3 million Jones Library project brought to a referendum at this fall’s town election. An action item on Monday’s council agenda, which could involve a discussion, motions and votes, is for “placement of a question on the ballot at the November 2, 2021 town election concerning the measure voted by the Town Council on April 5, 2021 approving the borrowing for the expansion and renovation of the Jones Library.”

