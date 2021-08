Uncontrolled wildfires have forced thousands of people to flee their homes on the Greek island of Evia after a blaze ripped through vast areas of pristine forest, with ferries on standby to evacuate those living nearby. Residents described losing entire villages to the flames while the country’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Greece had suffered a “nightmarish summer”.The blaze on Evia, the second-largest Greek island in both area and population after Crete, quickly spread on several fronts.Thousands of acres of forest across the northern part of the island were ablaze, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. More than...