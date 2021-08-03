Stop the stall. Enact a strong pro-climate energy bill for Illinois

Oregon’s congressional Rep. Kurt Schrader has introduced a bipartisan bill, the Clean Energy Future through Innovation Act. This is important to Washington residents because although the bill recognizes that “climate change is real, and as we witnessed with last summer’s devastating wildfires in Oregon and other Western states, its impact puts us all at risk,” the bill allows coal and natural gas power generators to increase greenhouse gas emissions while waiting 10 years before starting to require minimal reductions from the electric power sector. The bill never requires utilities to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions and it delays until 2050 requiring 80 percent reductions from power generation. It has no provisions for reducing emissions from the transport sector.