Stop the stall. Enact a strong pro-climate energy bill for Illinois

By CST Editorial Board
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Illinois is to move more quickly into a clean energy future, state Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Chris Welch must make it happen. Promptly. A comprehensive energy bill in the Legislature that would ensure Illinois is doing its part to combat manmade climate change is stalled in a showdown between labor unions on one side and environmentalists and backers of equity in the growing renewable energy industry on the other.

