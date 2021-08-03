Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders revived an iconic meme from his 2019 presidential campaign to urge Americans to get vaccinated

By Lauren Frias
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEXp2_0bFnyglS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24J56O_0bFnyglS00
Sen. Bernie Sanders posted an ad in 2019 for his presidential campaign, which quickly adapted into a meme by Internet users.

Bernie Sanders/Facebook

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders recalled an iconic meme in a push to get more Americans vaccinated.
  • "I am once again asking you to get vaccinated," Sanders tweeted Monday.
  • The line came from a presidential campaign ad that went viral in 2019, in which Sanders asked supporters for donations.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Sen. Bernie Sanders revived an iconic meme from his 2019 presidential campaign to urge Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The senator from Vermont's presidential bid may not have gotten him to the White House, but it did win the Internet , after a screenshot from a campaign advertisement posted in December 2019 went viral, in which Sanders asked supporters for donations to meet the Federal Election Commission fundraising deadline.

"As the FEC fundraising deadline for 2019 approaches, I am once again asking for your financial support," Sanders said in the video.

The latter half of the line gained traction in early 2020 "with memes imagining various scenarios in which monetary donations are being requested," according to Know Your Meme, an unofficial database that tracks various internet phenomena.

On Monday, Sanders recalled the iconic line in a tweet : "I am once again asking you to get vaccinated."

The tweet comes as the Delta variant surges in the US as a plateau in vaccination rates slowly tick upward. As of Monday, about 70% of adult Americans have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aside from urging Americans to get the shot, the senator has repeatedly called for US pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, to relinquish intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines, which could allow vaccines to be produced globally.

"We have got to obviously make sure that every American gets vaccinated as quickly as possible," Sanders said in May during an appearance on NBC News' "Meet the Press." "But not only do we have a moral responsibility to help the rest of the world, it's in our own self-interest. If this pandemic continues to spread in other countries, it's going to come back and bite us at one point or another."

Pharmaceutical companies have since opposed the calls, and the World Trade Organization failed to agree on a proposal to issue a temporary waiver on the IP rights.

Sanders is among nine other Senate Democrats who urged President Joe Biden to temporarily waive IP rights to the vaccines so vaccines could be produced locally by other manufacturers, Reuters reported in April. The Biden administration later announced its support for the temporary waiver, saying "extraordinary circumstances" call for "extraordinary measures."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Business Insider

Business Insider

210K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Presidential Campaign#The White House#Berniesanders#Know Your Meme#Johnson Johnson#Nbc News#Ip#Senate#Democrats#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsCNN

What some progressive activists fail to realize: Democrats like their party

(CNN) — Mainstream Democrats have been winning a lot of big primaries in 2021. Their latest win came on Tuesday in the primary for Ohio's 11th Congressional District special election: local legislator and party chair Shontel Brown -- backed by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton -- defeated Nina Turner, former co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign.
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Sanders, Warren Lead Call for Biden to Embrace

“Lowering the Medicare eligibility age is not only the right thing to do from a public policy perspective,” stated a letter to Biden on Sunday, “it is also what the overwhelming majority of Americans support.”. President Joe Biden’s top challenger in last year’s Democratic primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont,...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden stronger after Ohio — and Trump still commands GOP

Off-year special elections always get more attention than they deserve. The recent Ohio congressional primaries are no exception, but their outcomes do provide clues to how national politics could proceed over the next three years. And, in that calculus, President Biden scored a big win, while former President Trump caught...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden’s pathetic bid to blame GOP governors for COVID spike

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is absolutely right in calling out President Joe Biden’s COVID hypocrisy: The president is blaming the surge in cases partly on DeSantis and other GOP governors who resist tighter restrictions — even as Biden lets thousands of COVID-positive migrants flood the nation. Biden is “lecturing people...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Ron Johnson: Unfortunate Republicans Are Cooperating On Infrastructure With Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about why he will not support the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Johnson says the republican position should have been using the 700 billion of unused Covid relief money and repurposed it to pay for infrastructure. Johnson disagrees with senators who say the bill fully pays for infrastructure. Johnson says another reason he is not on board with the bill is because it is not separate from the democrat’s infrastructure reconciliation package. Johnson feels it is unfortunate Republicans are cooperating with Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. On renewing the eviction moratorium, Johnson says the Biden administration, like the Obama administration, is a lawless administration who are not faithfully executing laws, ignoring the Supreme Court and the Constitution. Johnson also discussed how republicans winning back the senate will affect his decision to run for reelection. Johnson says it is pretty depressing being the minority and just watching Chuck Schumer push trillions of dollars of unnecessary spending through Congress mortgaging our kids futures. Johnson added, if we could get the majority, I would be chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation and that would actually be worthwhile.
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Progressives Lose, Trump Republican Wins in Ohio’s Special Election Primary

Barring a major unforeseen upset, Democrat Shontel Brown will be the next congresswoman from Ohio’s 11th District. She won Tuesday night’s special election against Nina Turner and several other Democrat candidates, which was called in favor of Brown as she led Turner 51 percent to 44 percent. Turner, who co-chaired...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?
Presidential ElectionNBC News

In Democratic contests, the moderates strike back

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shocked the political world by unseating a 10-term incumbent in a Democratic primary in 2018, some analysts believed the victory might foreshadow a party shift to progressivism. But three years later, the evidence for the great turn leftward is scant. In fact, looking at elections...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

A big night for Clyburn and Trump

Paul Sracic writes that although Shontel Brown became the Democrat Party's nominee in Ohio's 11th District and Mike Carey captured the Republican nomination in the 15th District, the real winners were Rep. James Clyburn and former President Donald Trump, who each endorsed their party's respective winning candidates.

Comments / 3

Community Policy