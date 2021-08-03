Activity Search Results

Free online Zoom workshops for future culinary entrepeneurs who lack business experience. Every Wednesday for 8 weeks (plus 1 Intro class) from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. This program will offer assistance with typical challenges relating to facility costs, regulatory compliance, licensing, marketing and online certification services. Offered to Pompano Beach residents only, Proof of Residency required. Please use the "Contact Us" feature to get a User Name & Password to Log in and sign up. You will be contacted with a Zoom Link once registered.