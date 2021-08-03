Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Activity Search Results

pompanobeachfl.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree online Zoom workshops for future culinary entrepeneurs who lack business experience. Every Wednesday for 8 weeks (plus 1 Intro class) from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. This program will offer assistance with typical challenges relating to facility costs, regulatory compliance, licensing, marketing and online certification services. Offered to Pompano Beach residents only, Proof of Residency required. Please use the "Contact Us" feature to get a User Name & Password to Log in and sign up. You will be contacted with a Zoom Link once registered.

webtrac.pompanobeachfl.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Pompano Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Football#Search Results#Bagels#Feemitchell#Cart602065#Atlanta Falcons#Lower Level Tickets#The Herb Skolnick Center#The Tennis Courts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
NFL
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy