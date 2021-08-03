EDITORIAL: Priorities for 2021 special session
WE’RE hoping that the 2021 special session of the General Assembly called by Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday will be very different from the special session he called in 2020 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. As we noted at the time, last year’s never-ending special session lasted much longer, and got much less accomplished, than the regular 46-day legislative session that ended in March when legislators passed Virginia’s $135 billion biennium budget.fredericksburg.com
Comments / 0