EDITORIAL: Priorities for 2021 special session

On Monday Aug. 2, the General Assembly gaveled in for a two week “2021 Special Session 2” called by Gov. Ralph Northam for the purpose of allocating the nearly $4.3 billion Virginia has received from the federal economic stimulus bill — the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that passed the U.S. House of Representatives and was signed into law by President Biden on March 11. It feels wonderful to be back in the House Chamber meeting with my colleagues safely, yet still wearing my mask, and in person for the first time in over a year. We will be hard at work crafting the budget and ensuring that each federal dollar the Commonwealth receives is put to good use serving our citizens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and our recovery efforts.