GANGS OF LONDON ON PAUSE: Gangs of London is the latest big UK production to be put on pause amid a rise in COVID cases. The Sky/AMC gangland drama shut down after a crew member tested positive Thursday. This comes after Bridgerton and The House of the Dragon suffered the same fate. Sky spokeswoman said: “Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority. Gangs of London S2 production has temporarily been suspended with cast and crew now self-isolating. We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so.”