HR 5, the Equality Act, is against our 1st Amendment right to have religious liberty. Faith-based adoption and foster care agencies could be forced to place children with same sex couples or lose their licenses. The act would dismantle sex-specific facilities, sports and other spaces. As a result, biological females would be forced to compete in sports with biological males and for athletic scholarships! Faith-based schools and businesses could be forced to violate their beliefs regarding homosexual activity and LGBTQ behavior or face fines, censure or worse. Churches that rent their facilities to the public could be forced to rent them for same-sex marriages and other LGBTQ events. Faith-based hospitals and insurers could be forced to provide gender-transition therapies that violate their beliefs. Children could seek to change their gender without parental knowledge or consent. Separation of state and church!