With commitment to patient safety, FastMed is requiring adherence by September 30, 2021. FastMed, one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers, announced today that COVID-19 vaccination will be required as a condition of employment. All team members will be required to submit an attestation and proof of having completed one of the COVID-19 vaccine regimens that have been approved by the FDA under its Emergency Use Authorization by September 30, 2021.