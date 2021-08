The racial divide in arrests for marijuana possession has been an issue for years in NJ. The legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey is also expected to make good on a decades-long promise to address issues of racial and social justice. That’s where the focus should remain, according to the ACLU of New Jersey. Data from the organization shows that in 2018 Black residents were arrested for marijuana possession at a rate 3.5 times higher than white residents, despite similar usage of the drug.