Oregon Gov. Kate Brown plans to veto bills related to mental health oversight, kratom sales

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kate Brown intends to veto two bills approved during the recent Oregon Legislature session. Brown’s office announced Sunday that she will reject Senate Bill 721. It changes the way members are selected for a consumer advisory council that helps the Oregon Health Authority deal with mental health and substance abuse. The bill would allow members of the advisory council to select future members and refines its advisory role in an attempt to ensure consumers have a voice in how mental health and substance abuse policies are crafted and enforced.

