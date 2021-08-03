Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dubuque; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jo Daviess, northwestern Jackson and southern Dubuque Counties through 615 AM CDT At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peosta, or 9 miles southwest of Dubuque, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Galena, Asbury, Bellevue, Cascade, Epworth, East Dubuque, Peosta, La Motte, Menominee, St. Donatus, Centralia, Sageville, Bernard, Zwingle, Durango, Rice, Graf, Dubuque Regional Airport and Fillmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
