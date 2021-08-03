Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for Portions of central and north central Colorado.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Larimer County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Vernon County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 06/02/2014.
Okmulgee County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Creek and northern Okmulgee Counties through 915 AM CDT At 846 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Okfuskee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Beggs Preston... Okmulgee State Park Bald Hill... Liberty Hectorville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Wayne County in south central Illinois Edwards County in southeastern Illinois * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 819 AM CDT, Doppler Radar indicated that thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area earlier this morning. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...At 755 am CDT, Fairfield Police Department reported that flooding continued along and north of Route 45. A person was also rescued from their vehicle earlier this morning. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fairfield, Albion, Grayville, Wayne City, West Salem, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Sims, Bone Gap, Browns, Mount Erie, Keenes, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Lincoln County, WAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Spokane Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Davenport, Cheney, Rockford, Spokane and Liberty Lake. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Conditions may change rapidly. Use caution when traveling.
Dubuque County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dubuque, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dubuque; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jo Daviess, northwestern Jackson and southern Dubuque Counties through 615 AM CDT At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peosta, or 9 miles southwest of Dubuque, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Galena, Asbury, Bellevue, Cascade, Epworth, East Dubuque, Peosta, La Motte, Menominee, St. Donatus, Centralia, Sageville, Bernard, Zwingle, Durango, Rice, Graf, Dubuque Regional Airport and Fillmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Macon County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Macon; Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Christian County in central Illinois South Central Macon County in central Illinois Central Moultrie County in central Illinois Northwestern Shelby County in central Illinois * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in an area from Moweaqua east to Bethany. Minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan, Moweaqua, Bethany, Allenville, Kirksville and Cadwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Pender County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=ilm The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Pender The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Northeast Cape Fear River Near Burgaw affecting Pender County. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Northeast Cape Fear River Near Burgaw. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Advisory stage is 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.5 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Minor flooding of roads in the River Bend and River Birch subdivisions. Flooding of Croomsbridge Road begins west of the bridge over the river.
Brookings County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brookings, Clay, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 05:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton Areas of dense fog this morning Use caution early this morning as fog has developed overnight in many areas east of the James River. This fog is locally dense, with greatest reduction in visibility in areas near the Buffalo Ridge extending into northwest Iowa, and also along Interstate 29 from Brookings to around Dell Rapids. Patchy dense fog was also located from northeast Nebraska eastward along highway 20 in northwest Iowa. The visibility in the morning fog should begin to improve toward 8 to 9 am.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Six Shooter Canyon, Pinal Creek, and Globe. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Winnebago County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winnebago A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Winnebago County through 715 AM CDT At 651 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winnebago, or 8 miles west of Machesney Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit and Rockton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Dunklin County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 or higher expected. * WHERE...Throughout the Midsouth. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 244 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pinal Creek, Sixshooter Canyon, Icehouse Canyon, and Globe. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winnebago County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WAYNE COUNTY At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in eastern Wayne county. Although the rain is coming to an end, flooding could still be occurring, especially over the northern half of the county. Some additional shower development is possible. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fairfield, Wayne City, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Sims, Mount Erie, Keenes, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Outagamie County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHEASTERN WAUSHARA...WAUPACA AND WESTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 455 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waupaca to near Fremont to near Lake Poygan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Clintonville, Fremont, Lake Poygan, Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O` Lakes-King. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WAYNE COUNTY At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in eastern Wayne county. Although the rain is coming to an end, flooding could still be occurring, especially over the northern half of the county. Some additional shower development is possible. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fairfield, Wayne City, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Sims, Mount Erie, Keenes, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Steuben. * From Tuesday evening to late Friday morning. * At 5:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.6 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of the bridge. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood and Highway 179 may be threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7 feet on 08/25/2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy