Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Sweetwater County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 707 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Rock Springs along Highway 430, moving northwest at 5 mph. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this thunderstorm. This will cause significant ponding on highway 430. Please slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. Minor flooding could occur in low-lying or poor drainage areas.