Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Sweetwater County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 707 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Rock Springs along Highway 430, moving northwest at 5 mph. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this thunderstorm. This will cause significant ponding on highway 430. Please slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. Minor flooding could occur in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#18 11 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy