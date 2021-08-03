COVID hits 23 in California schools, days after reopening
Two neighboring San Francisco Bay Area school districts on Monday reported 23 coronavirus infections among students and staff, just days after in-person classes resumed. Students returned to classrooms at Brentwood Union School District's 11 schools last Wednesday. As of this week, the district has already recorded 13 coronavirus cases in elementary schools and another 10 in high schools, the Mercury News reported.www.kansascity.com
Comments / 0