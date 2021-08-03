Cancel
COVID hits 23 in California schools, days after reopening

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Two neighboring San Francisco Bay Area school districts on Monday reported 23 coronavirus infections among students and staff, just days after in-person classes resumed. Students returned to classrooms at Brentwood Union School District's 11 schools last Wednesday. As of this week, the district has already recorded 13 coronavirus cases in elementary schools and another 10 in high schools, the Mercury News reported.

Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

