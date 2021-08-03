Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 910 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canadys, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Colleton, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Ruffin, Padgetts and Canadys. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 61 and 73. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH