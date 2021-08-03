Cancel
TV Series

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Set Image Reveals Mark Hamill Filming With Grogu

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, it’s no big secret that Mark Hamill made an appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian. What we didn’t know was the extent to which @HamillHimself (as his Twitter handle reads) was involved in the filming of that scene in which Disney doubled down on the digital de-aging of actors from the original Star Wars trilogy. The magic moment was preceded by some heavy lightsaber action that used a body double to portray Luke.

