‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Set Image Reveals Mark Hamill Filming With Grogu

I don’t know how he does it, but every two to four years Clint Eastwood comes out of nowhere to write, direct, produce, and star in brand-new original movies that only your dad would ever be interested in. He’s like the living embodiment of those 17-year cicada cycles here in the States: you sort of forget about him when he’s not around, until suddenly you’re bombarded with ceaseless marketing for his latest movie for weeks at a time. There’s worse ways to make a living, I suppose, so more power to him. The next movie on his agenda, Cry Macho, looks like it’ll continue that vintage Eastwood trend. Here’s everything you need to know about it.