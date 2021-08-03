Cancel
Ross and Klineman Crank It Up in Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal Win Against Germany

By Dan Levinsohn
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Ross, Alix Klineman Advance to Semifinals With Win over Germany. A marquee match-up, perfect for primetime: Team USA's second-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross took on Germany's 18th-seeded Maggie Kozuch and Laura Ludwig in the quarterfinals. Don't let the seeding fool you: Ludwig represents one of the best defenders of all time and won beach volleyball gold alongside former partner Kira Walkenhorst at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

