New evacuation orders for Plumas and Tehama Counties due to Dixie Fire
GREENVILLE, Calif. — The Plumas County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the Greenville area including North Valley Road due to the Dixie Fire. Tehama County issued an evacuation order for the area beginning at the Butte and Tehama County line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with Highway 32, north along the Highway 32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with Highway 32 and Highway 36, east along Highway 36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line.krcrtv.com
