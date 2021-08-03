8-3-21 health care systems urged to mandate vaccinations

Cancel
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s largest physicians organization is urging all health care organizations to require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite the pleas for voluntary vaccinations, Wisconsin and the nation continue to see dramatic increases in coronavirus infections, primary due to the spread of the delta variant among those who are unvaccinated. The plea Monday from the Wisconsin Medical Society follows last week’s call from dozens of national health care organizations, including the American Medical Association, for employer-mandated vaccinations. Health care systems in Wisconsin requiring employer-mandated vaccinations include the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic Health System and Ascension Wisconsin.

