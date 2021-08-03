Cancel
Ripon, WI

8-3-21 ripon residents continue clean-up efforts

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipon residents continue the clean-up effort this week several days after hurricane force straight line winds knocked down trees and power lines throughout the city. Resident Paul Schoofs says he was without power for a couple of days. “It was pretty scary,” Schoofs told WFDL news. “Those winds were awfully strong and the lightning was just remarkable.” Jason Mansmith says storm damage was widespread throughout the city. “It’s the loudest storm I’ve ever heard in my life,” Mansmith told WFDL news. “You always hear these people say it sounds like a train…it legit did.”

