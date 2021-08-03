Cancel
Public Health

Australia's New South Wales reports 199 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
SYDNEY (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported 199 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 207 a day earlier, as officials scramble to bring under control an outbreak of the Delta variant in state capital Sydney.

Of the new cases, at least 50 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. Total cases in the year’s worst outbreak have topped 3,800 since the first was detected in mid-June.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#New South Wales#Covid 19#Delta
Health
Public Health
Sydney
Coronavirus
Australia
