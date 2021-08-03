Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics Latest: Sports court denied Belarus runner's appeal

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWQz0_0bFnrJGY00

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

___

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya failed in a legal action to be allowed to run in the 200 meters heats.

The court revealed early Tuesday the legal steps Tsimanouskaya took while she was also seeking a humanitarian visa to avoid returning to Belarus, where she believes her life would be in danger.

CAS says it denied Tsimanouskaya’s request for an interim ruling Monday morning to overturn Belarus Olympic officials’ refusal to let her race in the 200. The heats were held Monday morning and semifinals in the evening session at the Olympic Stadium.

Later Monday, Tsimanouskaya went to Poland’s embassy in Tokyo and has been given a visa to enter that country.

Tsimanouskaya sought and got protection from Japanese authorities at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Sunday evening to avoid returning to Belarus. She had been fiercely criticized in the autocratic country for using social media to criticize Belarus track officials in Tokyo.

___

April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport’s birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ludwig
Person
Alix Klineman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Ap#Cas#Belarus Olympic#Japanese#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsBirmingham Star

IOC President Bach talks about Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], August 8 (ANI): Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday said that the Tokyo Games were held successfully and it gave hope to the entire world. "I think we can already now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic...
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
Sportsperutribune.com

Belarus Olympic runner who feared going home lands in Vienna

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said a feud with team officials made her feel she could not safely return home arrived in Austria on Wednesday, part of a journey that could see her settle in Europe to avoid reprisals from her authoritarian government. After a stopover...
WorldPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsNBC Philadelphia

Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Speaks Out After Seeking Asylum in Poland

Runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is shedding light on her "dangerous" situation after Poland granted her asylum. The Belarusian Olympian, 24, told the Associated Press this week that team officials "made it clear that, upon return home, I would definitely face some form of punishment" after she criticized her coaches (in a since-deleted Instagram post) for allegedly forcing her to compete in the 4x400 meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, even though she has never competed in the event. She told the AP, "There were also thinly disguised hints that more would await me."
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Belarus Olympic runner who sought asylum lands safely in Poland

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who feared for her safety at home after criticizing her coaches on social media, flew into Warsaw on Wednesday night on a humanitarian visa after leaving the Tokyo Olympics, a Polish diplomat confirmed. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said the 24-year-old athlete had arrived in...
SoccerMetro International

Olympics-Soccer-Sinclair finally claims soccer gold for Canada

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – After two bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, Christine Sinclair finally got her hands on Olympic gold when Canada beat Sweden 3-2 on penalties at the Tokyo Games after Friday’s final ended 1-1 following extra time. After going a goal down in the first half, the...
SportsFrankfort Times

Nagy, Hungary beat Spain for bronze medal in water polo

TOKYO (AP) — Viktor Nagy led Hungary to the bronze medal in men's water polo in his last game, making eight saves in a 9-5 victory over Spain at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Marton Vamos scored two goals as Hungary rebounded from a disappointing 9-6 loss to Greece in...
UEFAFOX Sports

Swiss prosecutors investigate ex-staff at soccer body UEFA

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A criminal investigation of alleged wrongdoing by then-staff at UEFA led to police raids at the European soccer body's headquarters, Swiss cantonal (state) prosecutors said Friday. Two people were arrested in April and detained until this week, the Vaud prosecution office said, adding it expects the...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

Olympic Latest: Bach declares Tokyo Olympics officially over

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The Tokyo Olympics are officially over. IOC President Thomas Bach declared the Games closed after the French flag was raised inside Olympic Stadium for...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Former FIFA chief Blatter faces final hearing in payment probe

Geneva (AFP) – Sepp Blatter, the former world football chief, faces his final hearing with a Swiss prosecutor on Monday in a fraud probe surrounding a 2011 FIFA payment to Michel Platini. Former FIFA president Joseph “Sepp” Blatter, 85, said he was optimistic ahead of the hearing and hoped that...
Sportsdallassun.com

Flag passed to Paris Mayor for 2024 as Tokyo Games declared

Tokyo [Japan], August 8 (ANI): The Tokyo Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday. After more than two weeks of thrilling competition with manifold twists and turns, the Olympic flag was ceremonially lowered and handed over by the Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike to Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, via the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Paris calling: After Tokyo, Olympians hanker for 2024 Games

TOKYO — (AP) — They'll always have Paris. That thought, full of promise, has been a lifebuoy for athletes to cling to as they coped, as best they could, with thickets of restrictions at the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games that severely crimped their Olympic experience — and left some hungry for more.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

We fulfilled responsibility as Olympics host, says Japan PM

Nagasaki [Japan], August 9 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said the country has fulfilled its "responsibility" as host nation of the Tokyo Games. The Japanese Prime Minister also thanked the citizens and expressed his "sincere appreciation" for the people of the country. "Although the Olympics were postponed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy