A Janesville man was arrested Saturday morning at the police department as a woman he knows tried to file a report related to what police called a "child custody dispute." An officer was dispatched to the lobby of the police department just after 9 a.m. to assist the woman, according to a police news release. During this time, Lance C. Skillman, 30, of Janesville arrived at the police department. Officers spoke with both people and could smell alcohol on Skillman's breath, according to the release.