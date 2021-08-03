New Businesses Opening in Hoboken + Jersey City This Fall

From restaurants and bars to boutiques and spas, it’s a pleasure for us to round up a list of new Hoboken + Jersey City businesses that opened in the last few months in midst of a global pandemic. We are also looking forward to new businesses opening later this summer and fall. A special shoutout to the businesses that were already established and are making do with the times to stay open as well! Get excited, because here’s a list of Hoboken and Jersey City businesses that have recently opened or have plans to open in the near future. Read to learn more about these new Hoboken and Jersey City businesses.