Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as federally endangered

By SCOTT SONNER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HK9Lc_0bFnqz0L00
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2014. file photo provided by the National Park Service from a motion-sensitive camera, a Sierra Nevada red fox walks in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, that it will list the red fox as an endangered species, estimating its population now totals fewer than 40 individuals in an area of California stretching from just south of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. (National Park Service via AP, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The slender, bushy-tailed Sierra Nevada red fox will be listed as an endangered species, federal wildlife officials announced Monday, saying its population has dipped to just 40 animals in area of California stretching from Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided against listing a distinct population of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon and near Lassen Peak in Northern California.

But it said in a listing rule to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday that the Sierra Nevada segment south of Tahoe “is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range.”

“While the exact number remains unknown and is also subject to change with new births and deaths, it is well below population levels that would provide resiliency, redundancy and representation to the population.”

It provided no estimate of the number of red foxes remaining in the Cascade Range.

One of the rarest mammals in North America, the red foxes in the Sierra already are vulnerable due to threats of wildfire, drought, competition in coyotes, reductions in prey and inbreeding with non-native foxes.

Additional future threats include climate change, as scientists project continuing loss of snowpack and of the general subalpine habitat to which the Sierra Nevada population segment has adapted, the agency said.

This will likely lead to increased numbers of coyotes in high-elevation areas and to increased competition between coyotes and Sierra Nevada foxes for prey, the service said.

Some biologists believed 20 years ago the Sierra Nevada population already had gone extinct before a small remnant population was confirmed in 2010. California banned red fox trapping in 1974.

The Center for Biological Diversity first petitioned for federal protection in 2011 and filed lawsuits in 2013 and 2019 before the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed the species for addition to the endangered list in 2020.

The Sierra Nevada red fox has declined dramatically because of poisoning and trapping, habitat destruction from logging and livestock grazing and disturbance from off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, said Jeff Miller, a senior conservation advocate for the center. He said the animals face the same threats in the Cascade Mountains to Mount Hood, Oregon.

“This is an important step, but the Fish and Wildlife Service should also protect these imperiled animals in the Cascades,” he said Monday.

The Sierra Nevada red fox is one of 10 North American subspecies of the red fox. The small, doglike carnivores stretch about 3.5 feet (1.1 meter) long and have elongated snouts, pointed ears and large tails.

With deep winter coats and small toe pads, they are specially equipped to adapt to cold, snowy areas. They feed on small mammals.

The Fish and Wildlife Service noted it is not proposing designation of critical habitat for the species at this time because habitat “does not appear to be a limiting factor for the species.”

The agency estimates the 18 to 39 animals remaining in the Sierra extend south of California State Highway 88 from just south of Lake Tahoe into the easternmost portion of Yosemite Park in Tuolumne and Madera counties, as well as portions of Alpine, Mono, Fresno and Inyo counties.

Most of the foxes — between 10 and 31 — are known to occupy an area north of Yosemite. About five have been spotted just east of Yosemite, and three have been identified south of Yosemite, in the general area of Mono Creek. All sightings have been on federal land.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
293K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada Red Fox#Sierra Nevada Mountains#Ap#The Federal Register#North American#Inyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

California earthquake caught on camera

A strong earthquake hit near Lake Tahoe and could be felt in Northern California and Northern Nevada. Brett Durrant, who was traveling on highway 395 near Coleville, California, captured the effects of the earthquake on camera.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

1 billion sea creatures cooked to death in Pacific Northwest

An estimated 1 billion sea creatures were cooked to death across the Pacific Northwest during the region's record-breaking heat wave, a marine biologist said. The shores of Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, Canada, have been littered with tens of thousands of cooked and putrefying marine animals — including clams, mussels, sea stars and snails — after temperatures across British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest smashed records in late June, reaching a recorded high of 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit (49.6 degrees Celsius) roughly 96 miles (155 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver in the village of Lytton, British Columbia on June 29, according to Canada’s weather service, Environment Canada.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Two firefighters die in Arizona and Northern California wildfire forces temporary closure of major highway amid record-breaking heat wave

Firefighters working in searing weather struggled to contain a Northern California wildfire that continued to grow Sunday and forced the temporary closure of a major highway, one of several large blazes burning across the U.S. West amid another heat wave that shattered records and strained power grids. Two firefighters died...
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Fawn Found Hidden With Collar Attached to Rope in Hudson Valley

Another Hudson Valley resident decided to try and take a whitetail deer fawn into captivity. For the second time in a month, a fawn was found in the possession of a Hudson Valley resident. Back on June 3, a Hudson Valley was found to be in possession of a fawn, that he was feeding sugar water to. You would think that people would figure out that it's illegal to keep wild animals as pets.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

A 2500 Pound Wyoming Bear Found In Big Horns ‘Natural Trap Cave’

According to researchers, Wyoming's Ice Age history is pretty impressive and a few years ago History Channel did a show in 2008 called 'Jurassic Fight Club' to prove it. In Northern Wyoming, deep in the Big Horn Mountains, lies the Natural Trap Cave that has been the final resting spot for MANY animals and creatures...past & present. The massive pit is shaped like a bell, is 85 feet deep with a 12' by 15' opening at the top. It's basically a sinkhole in the middle of the mountain that animals passing by may not see and fall to their death. Laying at the bottom of this large, natural trap, was thousands of years of fossils proving that Wyoming was extremely active with many creatures LARGE and small.
Animalsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

More than 100 volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park last fall. This year they’ll kill even more, park officials said. Grand Teton National Park officials started a multi-year program to kill non-native mountain goats that invaded the area from Idaho. They think removing the goats is absolutely necessary to protect the park and the Teton Range’s herd of about 125 native bighorn sheep.
California StateSFGate

Map shows where six largest California wildfires are burning right now

Bone-dry weather and fierce winds brought dire wildfire conditions to Northern California Wednesday, exploding existing blazes and starting new ones. The extreme wildfire risk is forecast to continue Thursday with a red flag warning from the National Weather Service in effect through 9 p.m. There are six significant wildfires burning...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Shocking photos as first ever water shortage at Lake Mead expected to be declared

The US is expected to declare its first-ever “tier one” water shortage at Lake Mead – the largest US reservoir by volume – after its water reached historic lows and continues to decline. The key reservoir on the Colorado river is at only 37 per cent of its capacity, the lowest level since the lake was filled after the construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s. It currently sits at 1,069 feet above sea level. The recent photos of the lake provide a view of the drastic change in the water levels, with the water rings showing the...
Politicsarkvalleyvoice.com

Water Commitments Come Due in the West

The ‘Chickens are Coming Home to Roost’, as the first major water calls are made on the reservoir systems of three western states. As the historic drought in the western United States has reached epic proportions, the consequences are becoming more obvious, and more ominous. Three weeks ago, the federal government suddenly ordered that millions of gallons of water be released from Utah’s Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Colorado’s Blue Mesa Reservoir, and New Mexico’s Navajo Reservoir into Lake Powell.
Environmenteturbonews.com

Lake Powell Disappearing: So sad for tourism!

Climate change just became a reality and a big issue for the tourism industry at Lake Powell, one of the most popular resort region in Arizona and Utah, USA. Climate change has become real in Arizona and Utah with Lake Powell in trouble. At Lake Powell the water line has...
AnimalsNew York Post

Fired whistleblower says $1.4B Gulf Coast project killed hundreds of dolphins

A former Louisiana government researcher for marine wildlife says she was fired for blowing the whistle on mass dolphin deaths caused by state-led civil efforts. The Louisiana Illuminator has reported that Mandy Tumlin, who worked for the state’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries from 2005 to 2019, claimed she was let go on “bogus” pretenses during the same year she sounded the alarm over a staggering 337 bottlenose dolphins found stranded along the Gulf Coast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, only nine of them survived their rescue efforts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy