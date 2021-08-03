Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Seven WNY wrestlers honored at 26th annual Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund Awards Night

By Jenna Callari
WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 26 years, the Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund has been honoring high school wrestlers in the Western New York area. The awards night was started in 1996 to honor wrestling great, Ilio DiPaolo. Every year, the committee recognizes athletes who excel academically and contribute to their community. Monday night's ceremony honored seven wrestlers with over $12,000 combined in scholarship money.

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Sports
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
State
New York State
City
Blasdell, NY
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Williamsville, NY
City
Olean, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilio Dipaolo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlers#Combat#Newfane High School#Ilio Dipaolo Award#Lew Port High School#Bill Hein Dedicated#Olean High School#Starpoint High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy