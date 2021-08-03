Seven WNY wrestlers honored at 26th annual Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund Awards Night
BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 26 years, the Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund has been honoring high school wrestlers in the Western New York area. The awards night was started in 1996 to honor wrestling great, Ilio DiPaolo. Every year, the committee recognizes athletes who excel academically and contribute to their community. Monday night's ceremony honored seven wrestlers with over $12,000 combined in scholarship money.www.wkbw.com
