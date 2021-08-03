Cancel
MLB

Mets fans scared straight with Javy Baez injury

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets fans received quite a scare when trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez came up lame during Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets simply needed to make a move ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past Friday to help maintain their lead in the NL East. So, they gave the Chicago Cubs and negotiated a deal to acquire shortstop Javy Baez. Things got off to a great start, as Baez hit a home run in his first game with the new team. Two days later, it appeared as though he suffered an injury.

