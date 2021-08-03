Mets fans scared straight with Javy Baez injury

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez pulled off an impressive no-look tag during Thursday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. All eyes are going to be on the Chicago Cubs for the next week, as they are expected to be heavy sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. One name that is floating around as a potential candidate is shortstop Javier Baez, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. For Cubs fans, they will certainly miss plays like the one Baez pulled off on Thursday night if he were to be traded.