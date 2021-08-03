Cancel
Keokuk, IA

Male Athlete of the Year finalist: Keokuk senior Anthony Potratz

Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports — Football, basketball, track and field. Accomplishments — Football: Potratz was a four-year letterwinner and was one of the top receivers and defensive backs his final three years for the Chiefs. For his career, Potratz caught 73 passes for 1,079 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch. As a senior, he caught 28 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Potratz had 109 1/2 tackles for his career, 81 of them solo and 12 tackles for loss. He also recovered two fumbles and intercepted seven passes, returning three of them for touchdowns. Basketball: Potratz was a four-year letterwinner. In 87 career games, Potratz averaged 13 points, 5.1 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 62.3 percent from the field, 33.2 percent from 3-point range and 68.9 percent from the free-throw line for his career. Track and field: Potratz was a four-year letterwinner for the Chiefs. He helped Keokuk qualify for state in the 4x100 as a senior. The Chiefs placed 18th in Class 3A with a time of 44.82 seconds. He had career bests of 24.20 in the 200, 54.07 in the 400, 44.56 in the 4x00, 1:33.43 in the 4x200, 3:37.35 in the 4x400 and 1:39.13 in the sprint medley.

www.thehawkeye.com

