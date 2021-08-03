Male Athlete of the Year finalist: Notre Dame senior Josh Smith

Sports — Basketball, track and field, soccer, baseball. Accomplishments — Basketball: Smith was a four-year letterwinner in basketball, becoming a dominant post player with his deft touch as a left-hander. As a senior, Smith averaged 16 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 58.4 percent from the field. As. a junior he averaged 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks and shot 62.3 percent from the field. Track and field: Smith earned one varsity letter, qualifying for state in the high jump. He had season-bests of 6-1 in the high jump, 20-4 1/2 in the long jump, 24.24 in the 200 and 55.6 in the 400. Soccer: Smith was a two-year letterwinner, playing in 30 matches as a freshman and sophomore for the Nikes. Baseball: Smith was a four-year letterwinner, helping the Nikes qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2003. That season, Smith hit .310 with a .417 on-base percentage and .552 slugging percentage. This season, Smith hit .239 with two doubles and a home run, scored 10 runs and drove in 17 runs. On the hill, the crafty left-hander went 3-4 with a 1.32 ERA this season. In 37 inning pitched, he allowed just 17 hits and seven earned runs while walking five batters and striking out 44.