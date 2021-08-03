Cancel
U.K.

‘Hardest part’ of Philip’s funeral was not being able to hug the Queen, grandson says

By Nicki Gostin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot being able to hug the Queen was the hardest part of Prince Philip’s funeral, says her grandson Peter Phillips. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Prince Philip’s funeral had to be conducted with social distancing protocols in place, which meant that Queen Elizabeth was forced to sit alone for the service.

